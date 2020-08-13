Stevie Nicks has taken to Facebook to share two lengthy journal posts, urging young people to wear masks and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fleetwood Mac musician has called on fans to “make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus”.

In a post shared on July 30th, Nicks wrote: “If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible,” she wrote. “Make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus before someone you know falls really ill. Because then, you will be too late. Your life will be forever changed.

“In order for us all to get back to our former lives – we must all change into spiritual warriors- we must make it our mission to fight this virus; otherwise there is nothing left~ If we don’t get ahead of this now – we will live with such guilt and regret that it will destroy us.”

She continued, “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now ~ because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue.”

July 17, 2020

Posted by Stevie Nicks on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Nicks shared a follow-up post on Wednesday, August 2nd — further urging people to wear masks, and expressing fear that if she caught coronavirus, she would never be able to sing again.

“Today, August 10th, 2020 there are 163,465 deaths from COVID 19 in the United States,” she wrote. “22,035 people have died in 13 days….

“A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement.

“It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are…It’s just looking for a victim. And you don’t have much time…”

Nicks continued, “If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old.

“Everyone gathering at the beaches ~ in the bars~ block parties ~ etcetera ~ Let’s get drunk and make out and by the way “Can I have the other half of your drink?”~ We are heading for a crash; People are dying because people aren’t wearing their masks.”

“This virus can kill you. It can kill me,” she wrote. “Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger~ never take you and your life for granted.

“Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger. You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back…if you survive.”