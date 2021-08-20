Stevie Nicks has opened up about her past issues with drug abuse while discussing the prospect of penning an autobiography about her life.

Speaking with Tim McGraw on his Apple music show Beyond the Influence Radio, the Fleetwood Mac singer was candid about her previous addiction to cocaine, saying she wouldn’t include it in her memoir if she chose to write one.

“Maybe I’ll write a really fun book. What I wouldn’t put in it, I would very gracefully go over the drugs, because I don’t feel that they defined my life. I managed to save myself.

“I got through some pretty scary moments. But I saved me. Nobody else saved me. I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived it myself.”

“I checked myself into rehab,” Nicks continued.

“Nobody did that for me. I did it, and that’s like with my whole life. So I would dance over those parts — just to give the wisdom out to people — but mostly I would just tell all of these really fun, funny stories … because those things I would love to share.”

It’s not the first time Nicks has opened up about Fleetwood Mac’s past drug use.

“All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015. “I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. It was dangerous.”

As for what she would include in a potential memoir, Nicks revealed that she would like to tell her story over four books.

“I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning,” she said.

“I don’t have a problem sharing what’s happened to me in my life, because most of everything that’s happened to me, I think has been pretty marvellous. So all that, I would love to tell people and really about all that, I’m not that private. I’m willing to sit and tell you the whole damn story.

“I would be careful with some things, because I don’t want people to make the same mistakes that I made, that lots of them weren’t my fault. So, I would tell them in a way where people got the message, but it wasn’t gothic and super sad, you know what I mean? That’s not something sacred I want to leave behind.”

Recently, the singer announced that she would be cancelling her 2021 shows as COVID continues to ravage parts of the world.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks added.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

