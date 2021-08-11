Stevie Nicks will no longer be going ahead with her scheduled 2021 tour dates as COVID cases continue to rise in the US.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was set to perform at a number of festivals, including BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, and, Shaky Knees Festival, and Jazz Aspen Festival.

Nicks was also scheduled for New Orleans Jazz Fest, though it was announced earlier this week that the festival would also be cancelled.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement.

“I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks added.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival has since tapped Foo Fighters to replace Nicks on this year’s lineup, with Garbage also being added to the bill.

We are thrilled to announce the addition of the legendary Foo Fighters in our Friday night headlining slot, and we’re not done there! Please also welcome Garbage, The Collection and Glove to this year’s Shaky Knees lineup! pic.twitter.com/ucLXrfuIxG — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) August 10, 2021

Nicks isn’t the only artist to have cancelled tour dates amid rising COVID cases across the pond, with Limp Bizkit also recently announcing that they, too, would be cancelling an upcoming tour.

“In short, the system is still very flawed,” frontman Fred Durst said.

“Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.

“We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”

