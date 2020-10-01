Stevie Nicks is set to bless us all with her elegiac witchy magic next Friday, October 9th. The musician will debut a brand-new solo track ‘Show Them The Way’.

The track will arrive with a music video directed by Rolling Stone alumni Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous). News of the new single was revealed by Nicks in a recent profile with Los Angeles Times that saw the musician delve into how she’s been spending her time during lockdown, and the goings-on Fleetwood Mac.

The new song is reportedly inspired by a dream she had before the 2008 presidential election. A dream in which she was invited to perform at a benefit show for icons throughout history like Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and John Lewis.

The song will arrive mere weeks before her live concert film 24 Karat Gold concert film, which will premiere in select theatres on Wednesday, October 21st.

The concert was filmed during the tour of the same name that took place in North America between October 2016 and April 2017 in promotion of 24 Karat Gold – Songs From the Vault.

The film will explore how Nicks penned both her new and classic songs, the meaning they held during her time as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac, and other behind-the-scenes moments from touring.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicks revealed that she had been chipping away at new music whilst in lockdown, with the intention of working on a new solo album — the first since 2011’s In Your Dreams.

Check out ’24 Karat Gold’ by Stevie Nicks:

In other news, Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams‘ recently saw a spike in sales following a viral TikTok video in which saw a skater cruising while drinking a jug of Ocean Spray’s Cran-Raspberry juice and vibing to the track.

According to Billboard, the song saw a 88.7% increase in streams (2.9 million) and a g 374% jump in download sales (3,000) since the video began taking off.