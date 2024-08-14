Dylan Frost rejects claims that he does indeed have sticky fingers, as the indie rocker faced court on a shoplifting charge.

The Sticky Fingers frontman pleaded “not guilty” in Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, Aug. 12, Tone Deaf can confirm, relating to an alleged shoplifting charge at a Woolworths in central Sydney.

The controversial singer is accused of having lifted a roast chicken and iced coffee from the Woolworths Metro in Haymarket on the afternoon of June 27, goods with a combined value of less than $10, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Frost did not appear in court, and entered his plea through correspondence from reps.

The matter is next listed on Sept. 30 at Downing Centre Local Court.

Sticky Fingers and its frontman has been the subject of controversy over the past few years, which has included allegations of violence and discrimination by the singer, along with multiple mental health conditions which led to the band taking a two year hiatus.

In 2021, Downing Centre Local Court heard of a fight between Frost and bass player Cornwall two years earlier in a Marrickville laneway near the Red Rattler Theatre recording studio. The pair were charged with affray.

Last year, Bluesfest removed Sticky Fingers from its previously announced 2023 bill after King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard withdrew from the lineup, noting at the time, “we are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values.”

Tone Deaf reached out to Sticky Fingers’ management for comment on the latest court case.