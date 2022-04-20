Sticky Fingers have today released their new album Lekkerboy, and also dropped a new music video to mark the occasion.

Originally titled We Can Make the World Glow, the Sydney rockers changed the title to Lekkerboy, the Dutch phrase for “tasty”. Their fifth studio album is the follow-up to 2019’s Yours to Keep, which reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The album was written during the pandemic, the first period of time the band were isolated from each other in 13 years. “Even when the world stops our story keeps unravelling and we’re good at capturing that story,” says Beaker. “Lekkerboy is open to your own interpretation and the poetry is left for the taking…But for me this album is raw and already feels nostalgic – It’s fucking big and full of heart.”

“The momentum was too strong and the resulting recording sessions at the Grove further affirmed how massive all these songs were,” Freddy adds. “Lekkerboy is our biggest and longest album yet which I know fans have been gaggin for. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved, and I can’t wait to take it to the world. It’s time to bop!”

‘Lupo The Wolf’ is the final single release from Lekkerboy, accompanied by a spirited music video. The band were eager to unveil it at the end as they knew it was a song their fans would love.

“Lupo The Wolf has got such an energy,” Seamus explains. “It’s a bombastic song. It’s dirty, it’s cool and it’s got a throwback to our old stuff but also pushing forward in a new way. The clip for it is fucking cool. Dizza said he’d been reading about this guy Lupo The Wolf, this gangster and Pats like fuck ya let’s write about that. It was one of the first sessions we did down in Wollongong so really lifted the spirits early on and got the ball rolling. It’s a heater.”

Sticky Fingers’ Lekkerboy is out now on all streaming platforms.

Check out ‘Lupo The Wolf’ by Sticky Fingers: