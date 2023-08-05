It has just been announced that Sticky Fingers have cancelled their show at Riverstage, Brisbane tonight. Fans were told last minute that the band would not be performing due to front man Dylan Frost falling unexpectedly ill.

The band had announced the show on the back of last years album, Lekkerboy, which they toured through 2022, including a huge Europe and UK tour as well as Australia.

The band has released the statement below.

Unfortunately the show cannot go ahead tonight.

Dylan Frost is unexpectedly very ill, and has had to be rushed to hospital.

The band intend to reschedule for another date, and will reach out to fans. The band is very sorry to have let anyone down, and intend to make it up to everyone as best as they can.

More to come…