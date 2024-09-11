Portland-based singer-songwriter and producer Still Woozy is heading back to Australia in February 2025.

He’ll be touring with his latest album, Loveseat, making stops in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Still Woozy, the stage name of Sven Gamsky, mixes acoustic and electronic elements to create his unique psychedelic alternative sound. His debut album, If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, came out in 2021 and combined soul, folk, and psychedelia into a fresh pop style. Tracks like “Window,” “That’s Life,” and “Woof” stand out, and his single “Goodie Bag” was a hit before the album even dropped.

Since then, Still Woozy has racked up over 1.5 billion streams and attracts 6.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His music has also been a hit on TikTok and YouTube, and he’s performed at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. He’s also set for sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Salt Shed in Chicago.

His new album, Loveseat, released in June 2024, continues his blend of pop with playful lyrics. Standout tracks include “Shotput,” “Again,” and “Run It Back,” exploring relationship themes with his signature whimsical style.

The Australian dates are part of his world tour for Loveseat, which will also cover North America, the UK, and Europe.

Tickets for the ‘Loveseat Tour’ will be available from 11am local time on Tuesday, September 17th, via secretsounds.com. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Still Woozy Australia Tour 2025

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at Monday, September 16 at 10am (local time) here

General Sale tickets go on sale at Tuesday, September 17 at 11am (local time) via secretsounds.com

Tuesday, February 4th

Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday, February 6th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, February 7th

Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, February 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, February 12th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane