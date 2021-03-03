Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

As per Consequence of Sound, Ian Brown has pulled out of an upcoming festival in the UK in which he was locked in to be a headliner.

Brown was set to headline the second night of Neighbourhood Weekender, a three-day festival.

Further to the story, after the festival’s organisers reportedly announced that they would not only be postponing the festival until September, but that also in the most 2021 move ever, that are allegedly requiring proof of vaccination – which actually hasn’t been mentioned in the festival’s access information.

Since the announcement, Neighbourhood Weekender have shared the updated lineup where Brown has now been replaced with James.

Brown took to Twitter to announce his change of heart as a festival headliner saying, “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen!”

My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 3, 2021

He continued, “I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X”

Interestingly as pointed out by Consequence of Sound, Brown must have had some insider scoop, or hunch perhaps that this day may have been coming, as per one of his earlier tweets.

He said, “I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

Prior to this ordeal, Brown has straight up not been having a good time with pandemic related things.

At this beginning of September last year, Brown made it clear that he detested the UK government’s precautions and restrictions put in place to attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those things including the pandemic mainstays: masks, lockdowns, and contact tracing.

He ranted, “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy.”

And then at the tail-end of September, the frontman went on another Twitter rant, where among many things, refers to the pandemic as the “plandemic.”

He said, “THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy.”

Throw it back to Ian Brown in ‘Fools Gold’ by The Stone Roses.