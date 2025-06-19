New York metallic hardcore band Stray From the Path has announced their final Australian tour.

Set for August this year, thee news comes after the surprise release of their final album, Clockworked, out now through SharpTone Records. Joining them on the tour are US band Orthodox, visiting Australia for the first time, and local act Diamond Construct.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 25th at 11am local time through Destroy All Lines.

The farewell tour will kick off at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Friday, August 15th. It will continue through Sydney (Manning Bar), Newcastle (King St Bandroom), Melbourne (170 Russell), and Adelaide (Lion Arts Factory), and will end at Magnet House in Perth on Friday, August 22nd. Diamond Construct will not appear at the Perth show.

Stray From the Path has been active for over 20 years, building a strong presence in the hardcore scene. Guitarist Tom Williams, vocalist Drew Dijorio, bassist Anthony Altamura, and drummer Craig Reynolds have developed a heavy sound mixing metalcore grooves with hip hop-influenced vocals.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Stray From the Path Final Australian Tour August 2025

Presented by Destroy All Lines



w/ Orthodox (USA) & Diamond Construct

For more information, visit www.destroyalllines.com

Friday, August 15th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 16th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, August 17th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday, August 20th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, August 21st

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, August 22nd

Magnet House, Perth, WA