After a sold-out debut in 2025, country music festival Strummingbird is returning in 2026 with a new stop in Victoria alongside New South Wales and Queensland.

The touring festival will return to Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast later this year, and will also hit Ballarat for this first time. Across three weekends, organisers promise another stacked lineup of local stars and international country acts. With the new Victorian location, Strummingbird will not return to Perth.

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The festival will kick off at the new location on Saturday, October 10th, before making its way to Newcastle on Saturday, October 17th, and the Sunshine Coast on Sunday, October 18th. Sign up here to stay in the loop for ticket information.

While the full lineup won’t be revealed until next Tuesday (May 5th), organisers teased “a superior crop” of country stars for the second edition.

Alongside the music, the festival is also bringing back fan-favourite attractions including the Silver Spur Saloon, line dancing, country-inspired markets, pop-up experiences, and more.

“Strummingbird delivers a one-of-a-kind country music experience shaped by true blue Aussie spirit and built for today’s fans,” the festival said in a statement.

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Created by Kicks Entertainment (the team also behind Spilt Milk), Strummingbird debuted in 2025 with sold-out events and a lineup featuring artists including Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Treaty Oak Revival, James Johnston, Kaylee Bell, Matt Hansen, Julia Cole, and Wade Forster.

Festival organisers also highlighted the event’s focus on regional Australia, saying Strummingbird aims to spotlight local communities while delivering a major tourism and economic boost to host cities.