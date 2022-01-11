The Foo Fighters have finally dropped the trailer for their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666 and it’s just what we wanted.

A few months back, we learnt about the Foo Fighters’ new project and Dave Grohl teased some new information about the film earlier this month.

Studio 666 sees Grohl and the other Foos — Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — playing as themselves and dealing with supernatural forces in an Encino mansion (where they recorded their tenth album Medicine at Midnight).

The former ghostly residents of the mansion, Dream Window, look ready to cause havoc and threaten the lives of the band members and the album, and with the new trailer it looks like they’re planning to do so through our man Dave.

The film looks rife with laughs, scares, and a healthy amount of demonic possession and occult shit.

Hopefully there are a few decent kills on the board too.

When speaking about the film, Grohl was hyped to say the least. “A couple of scenes, they’re so fucking epic, dude. Just when you think we couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous … It really, really will blow your mind.”

Grohl created the story for the gory flick, with Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes penning the screenplay. BJ McDonnell also directed the film, and appears to be just as excited for what fans will see in February.

“Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie.”

Production of the film was almost completed in 2020, but as the pandemic tends to do, it put a pin in production until last year.

When the band saw the trailer created over lockdown, Grohl said they were inspired to finish the movie. “We watched that trailer and we were like ‘holy fucking shit’. I mean, honestly, talk about far beyond anyone’s expectations … It’s a movie movie. We all were just like “oh my god, let’s finish this’.”

Studio 666 will be coming to theatres in the U.S. on February 25.

Watch the brand new trailer for Studio 666 here: