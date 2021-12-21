With his Juice WRLD collab, BTS’ Suga is now the first Korean soloist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

While fans have been raving about Suga’s collab with the late Juice WRLD, the duo have also been climbing on the charts steadily. Now, Suga has also recorded another major achievement with ‘Girl of My Dreams’ – earlier this week, ‘Girl of My Dreams’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, making Suga the first Korean soloist in the chart’s history to debut at the top spot. This is also Juice WRLD’s first time taking the No.1 spot on the chart.

The only other Korean soloist to ever have reached the top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart was PSY, with this 2012 viral hit ‘Gangnam Style’. The track, however, did not debut at the No. 1 position and climbed up over time.

This isn’t the first time Suga or Juice WRLD have dominated the chart. Last year, his track ‘Daechwita’ clocked in at No. 2 on the chart, but it was under the name Agust D. Juice WRLD also occupied the second spot with the single ‘Come & Go’ with Marshmello, from his posthumous album Legends Never Die.

With ‘Girl of My Dreams’, Suga has also become the second-highest charting Korean soloist on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to the song occupying the No. 29 spot. The artist surpassing him, once again, is Psy.

‘Girl of My Dreams’ comes from Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. In a trailer released in the run-up, Suga spoke about the impact Juice WRLD had on him.

“I loved his talent,” he said. “I personally related to a lot of the messages he conveyed.”

Check out ‘Girl of My Dreams’ by Juice WRLD and Suga: