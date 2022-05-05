Sum 41 guitarist Dave ‘Brown Sound’ Baksh has shared an update about his current battle with cancer following recent surgery to remove a tumour.

“As of now I’m cancer free and ready to enjoy tour life again with a fresh perspective on everything,” he wrote in a celebatory Instagram post.

Days ago, Baksh shared that he found a lump in March which was diagnosed as cancerous. He recently underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

“This one is a #thankyou letter to all of you. There was a time when I wasn’t sure if I could take part in our (Sum 41, Simple Plan, and Set It Off) leg of #blamecanada Tour. Around March I found a lump and had it checked out, within two weeks I went through surgery in order to get rid of a tumor that ended up being #cancer.” Baksh explained in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It Is Your Boy Brownsound (@dave_brownsound)



He continued, “Don’t be concerned, my brush with this serious disease was very short-lived thanks to the help of great doctors, a friend that helped me get a bone scan within weeks of my surgery, my family (extended included), the amazing people in #LDK (up the Kzinti!) and last but not least the emotional, physical and celery juice support that @krennykren and my wonderfully amazing gifted, did I mention wonderful kids gave me.”

“Something incredible that this disease taught me is how many amazing and supportive people I have in my life. I’m beyond thankful for you and I’m forever in your debt. So as of now I’m cancer free and ready to enjoy tour life again with a fresh perspective on everything.”

Baksh joined Sum 41 in 1997, a year after it has originally formed. He left in 2006 but officially rejoined the band again in 2015. The guitarist is currently touring around North America with Sum 41 and the band is also working on a new, double album titled Heaven and Hell.

