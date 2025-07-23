Sunbeam Sound Machine is back with new music.

The Melbourne multi-instrumentalist has released a new single, “Vanishing Point”, the latest taste of his upcoming fourth album, Double Magic, set to arrive on Friday, August 15th via Dot Dash / Remote Control.

On the track, Nick Sowersby reflects on faith and time, describing it as “a mantra about the passage of time ultimately being the thing that will help.”

He adds: “I’m not a religious person but there are times that I find myself looking to something higher for guidance, and this song is trying to figure out what that might be.”

The track follows recent single “Waterfall (Strange Gravity)”, offering another taste of the record’s dreamlike textures and expansive soundscapes. Both songs have arrived with fittingly buzzy, meditative visualisers, you can watch them above and below.

Double Magic builds on his shimmering guitar pop and introspective lyrics, adding a live rhythm section, courtesy of drummer Lochy Funston and percussionist Rhys Grunden, and field recordings captured by Sowersby on bike rides around Melbourne.

The album spans themes of love, loss, parenthood, social media and change, and is set to be his most expansive and live-ready work yet.

Since his 2014 debut Wonderer, Sunbeam Sound Machine has amassed over 63 million streams and built a dedicated following, particularly in the US. His second album, Goodness Gracious, debuted at No. 10 on the NACC (North American College and Community) Chart.

More Australian and international dates are coming soon.

Sunbeam Sound Machine’s “Vanishing Point” is out now via Dot Dash / Remote Control. Double Magic is out Friday, August 15th, Pre-order/pre-save the album here: https://sunbeam.lnk.to/doublemagic