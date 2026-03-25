Gold Coast metal icons Sunk Loto are hitting the stage once again. They’ve just announced their first shows since 2023, with their upcoming single “Dead Shadows” in tow.

The three-show tour will kick off on August 11th at Brisbane’s Crowbar, before making its way to Sydney’s Crowbar on August 14th, and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on August 14th.

Ticket presale will begin at 9am (AEDT) on Monday, March 30th – sign up here.

“We’re going to be playing a spread of old and new, songs we haven’t played live in years, our new single and more from the forthcoming release,” the band shared. We can’t wait, see you there!”

The set will include their first new song in twenty years, 2023’s “The Gallows Wait”, and their forthcoming new single “Dead Shadows”. It will be released on May 8th, along with a music video featuring a full band performance, filmed by rising star Colin Jeffs. This will be the first video clip to feature the band since 2003.

Instrumental in shaping Australia’s heavier end of the alternative scene in the early 2000’s, Sunk Loto were mentioned in the same breath as Sevendust, Korn, and Deftones. After a decade of being everywhere, they disappeared in 2007 – gone for 15 years.

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Then in 2022, they came roaring back and picked up exactly where they left off, whipping the old guard, and a tonne of new fans into a frenzy via two sold out national tours. The upcoming shows will be the closest fans will get to Sunk Loto in full flight. Both literally and figuratively. “Intimate rooms, no barriers. Just the band, the crowd, and the music”, a press release describes.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SUNK LOTO AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tuesday, August 11th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, August 13th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Friday, August 14th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC