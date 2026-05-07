Sunk Loto are back. The Australian metal pioneers have released a brand new single, accompanied by the first music video to feature the band since 2003.

Their first new material since 2024’s “God Complex”, “Dead Shadows” was produced by the band alongside Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Make Them Suffer, Animals As Leaders), and engineered by Luke Palmer (Dead Letter Circus, Boo Seeka, Jacob Lee).

The song revels with scintillating guitarwork and sweltering intensity, seamlessly bridging Sunk Loto’s illustrious past and future as the group venture forward into an exciting new era.

“Following the Between Birth and Death 20 year anniversary tour in late 2023, we got back together early in 2024 with a handful of ideas that quickly turned into four new tracks, including ‘Dead Shadows’,” the band shared. “We headed into the studio with Forrester Savell to bring them to life soon after.

“’Dead Shadows’ felt like the right first single after a few years away, it sits right in that space between where we’ve come from and where we’re heading, and it really lets Jas’ vocals shine. We’re looking forward to sharing some new music after 30 years as a band.”

The accompanying music video marks the first video clip to feature the band in over 20 years. Check it out below.

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Forming on the Gold Coast in 1997, Sunk Loto’s legacy remains nothing short of astonishing. A seminal force behind Australia’s alternative metal surge in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Sunk Loto’s rapid ascension saw them ink a recording deal with Sony Music Australia as teenagers, tour the globe with some of the biggest heavyweights of the scene, blitz major festival stages and release two groundbreaking full-length albums, 2000’s Big Picture Lies and 2003’s Between Birth and Death.

Frequently linked in the same breath to the likes of Korn, Deftones and Sevendust, a whirlwind decade of acclaim and global domination seemingly came to an end in 2007. But in 2022 after 15 years of silence, Sunk Loto resumed transmission and came roaring back as though they’d never left, ticking off an entirely sold out national tour followed by Between Birth and Death‘s 20 year anniversary tour, and also reminding the world of their evergreen potency with two new singles, 2023’s “The Gallows Wait” and 2024’s “God Complex”.

Now in 2026 with Jason Brown (vocals, guitar), Dane Brown (drums), and Sean Van Gennip (bass) joined by lead guitarist Rohan Stevenson, “Dead Shadows” expands the group’s trademark ferocity with fresh sonic terrain, guaranteed to crush in a live setting and stupefy old and new fans alike.

In a couple months, the band will return to the stage for their first live performances since 2023, for sold-out shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Sunk Loto’s “Dead Shadows” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

SUNK LOTO AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tuesday, August 11th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, August 13th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Friday, August 14th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC