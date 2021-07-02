Sunset Sounds Festival is back for 2021! Here’s your chance to win a double pass to the festival featuring Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee and more.

Five lucky fans (and five very lucky friends) will soon be the proud owners of tickets to Sunset Sounds Festival for 2021, set in the idyllic locations of the Roche Estate Hunter Valley in NSW and the Hastings Foreshore Reserve in VIC.

What better way is there to bring in the summer than with a festival featuring a winery or beach backdrop? Seriously, this already sounds amazing.

After the write off year that 2020 was for live music, Sunset Sounds are stoked to be returning in full force this November, with the Roche Estate leg set to kick off on Saturday, November 20th, and Hastings to follow on Sunday, November 28th.

The lineup features some of Australia’s most beloved live acts with this year’s offering seeing performances from all-stars Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Church, The Beautiful Girls, Charlie Collins, Kyle Lionhart and D’arcy Spiller. The roster varies slightly from state to state, so to check out who will be gracing the stage in your area, check out the posters below.

Excited to be headlining Sunset Sounds, Xavier Rudd said, “I’m stoked to join the lineup for Sunset Sounds festival on Wonnarua Country (Hunter Valley) and to share some new music on stage. It’s an exciting time for people, a time to reset, a time for gratitude, a time to remember how lucky we are that we can celebrate life, love, music so freely in this magical country that we get to call home.

“And it’s been a very long time since I’ve been to the Mornington Peninsula and I’m stoked to be traveling there for Sunset Sounds festival. This is gonna be a special day on magical Bunurong country, let’s light it up! Can’t wait!”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Thrilled to join the stellar all-Aussie roster, Pete Murray enthused, “The last time I remember sharing the same stage with Xavier Rudd was in 2004 so I’m very excited to be doing this again with him and of course the other amazing Aussie artists on the bill”.

“Looking forward to bringing some live music back with my fellow musicians for Sunset Sounds,” added Kasey Chambers.

To be in the running for one of the five double passes, all you have to do is fill out the form below, which will subscribe you to our Live Music Observer and Indie Observer newsletters and let us know which of the new shows you’d like to head along to – Hunter Valley (NSW) or Hastings (VIC). It’s that easy!

Want more chances to win? Get all your friends to enter the comp so you can be their plus one!

Sign up to now for your chance to win!

Which show would you like to attend? Submit

Sunset Sounds Festival

Saturday, 20 November

Roche Estate Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, 28 November

Hastings Foreshore Reserve, VIC

Competition runs from July 2nd 2021 3pm AEST and ends August 9th 2021 3pm AEST. Only Australian residents aged 18+ are eligible.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

