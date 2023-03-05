A bunch of Aussie rock legends are going to spend Easter Saturday at new beachside festival Sunset Sounds.

Sunset Sounds will bring 10 classic acts for one day of non stop hits to Torquay Common on Saturday, April 8th. “Soak up the ocean breeze and experience a day of musical throwbacks!” the official description says.

“Sunset Sounds Torquay will be your one-stop destination for a fun-filled and nostalgic day, with some of the most beloved Aussie faves from the 70s, 80s and 90s playing all of their classic hits.”

Leading the way is ARIA Hall of Fame member Daryl Braithwaite, whose music even Harry Styles has fallen in love with.

He’ll be joined by the likes of The Black Sorrows, whose brand of blues rock always brings high energy to live shows, Richard Clapton, one of the country’s most enduring singer-songwriters, and multiple ARIA Award winner Russell Morris, whose career has been going for a remarkable five decades and counting.

You can check out the rest of the lineup below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10th at 10am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 9th at 10am AEDT. Tickets are available for purchase via Oztix.

Sunset Sounds 2023

Presented by Here Comes the Sun & Empire Touring

Saturday, April 8th

Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Pre-sale begins Thursday, March 9th (10am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, March 10th (10am AEDT)

Tickets available via Oztix

Daryl Braithwaite

The Black Sorrows

Russell Morris

Richard Clapton

Ross Wilson

Wendy Matthews

Eurogliders

Jack Jones

The Chantoozies

Matt Finis

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.