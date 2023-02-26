Aussie music legend Daryl Braithwaite says he is “overwhelmed” after he was able to get a first hand look at Harry Styles belt out one of the former’s classic songs during the latter’s Australian tour.

Styles performed a shoey at his first Australian concert in Perth on Monday night, and also performed a rendition of Australia’s unofficial anthem, ‘The Horses’, which was made famous by Daryl Braithwaite after his 1990 release.

Styles performed the song once again at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, but this time Braithwaite was in the crowd.

Fans who recognised the Aussie legend in the crowd filmed Braithwaite’s reaction to the song and uploaded the video to TikTok.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Braithwaite has since posted on Facebook that he was blown away by the concert.

“What an extraordinary night it was at Harry’s gig,” he said.

“I just love the feeling of these massive concerts as they take on a life of there (sic) own. Harry Styles is so good at what he does and they loved him. I was completely overwhelmed by the night.”

He also seemed to like support act, Wet Leg, sharing, “Wet Leg who opened were very good and fresh.”

Braithwaite had previously weighed in on Styles’ cover, telling Ben Fordham on Sydney’s 2GB breakfast show that Styles was a “lovely guy” and giving his vocals an eight out of ten.

“The crowd loved it and sang along,” he said. “To his credit he sang it as it was written by Rickie Lee Jones, the melody, so good on him and then to have however many thousands singing it there in Perth — I might have to go back there for another gig.”

The Australian leg of Styles’ Love On Tour world tour will continue on the Gold Coast on Tuesday before heading to Sydney next weekend for two sold-out shows at Accor Stadium.

Local authorities have warned fans to expect transport chaos with around 200,000 people expected to attend concerts at Olympic Park on Saturday night.