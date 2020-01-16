For fans of Britpop, 1995 was a pivotal year. Not only was it the year in which Oasis and Blur went head-to-head in the highly-publicised Battle of Britpop, bringing the genre to the mainstream, but it was the year that classic albums like the latter’s The Great Escape and the former’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? were unleashed into the world.

Both of these high-profile acts had been around for some time, building a strong fanbase and generating a buzz for themselves. However, if your eyes were firmly fixed on the musical class war between London and Manchester, it might have been easy to overlook one of the year’s finest releases.

Hitting the streets in May of 1995, Oxford rockers Supergrass shared their long-awaited debut album I Should Coco with the world. Having been in the works for much of the previous year, the group undoubtedly knew they were going to be up against the odds, with records like Blur’s Parklife and Oasis’ Definitely Maybe being released during these sessions.

Despite this, the group pushed on, sharing singles like the iconic ‘Caught By The Fuzz’ as its lead single, while tracks like ‘Mansize Rooster’ and ‘Lose It’ followed. When the album dropped, Supergrass were the talk of the town.

The record topped the UK charts, scored critical acclaim across the board, and managed to score a nomination for the coveted Mercury Prize. It’s no mean feat for any band, but to predate the iconic Battle of Britpop with such an album? It’s almost inconceivable.

Check out ‘Caught By The Fuzz’ by Supergrass:

From a commercial point of view, Supergrass had hit the peak early. While their single ‘Alright’ managed to feature on the iconic Clueless soundtrack and even win the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song, their records wouldn’t hit the same chart heights as their debut.

Even 1999’s ‘Pumping on Your Stereo’ – which hit the 1999 Hottest 100, and received widespread fame thanks to its kooky music video – peaked just outside of the top ten in their native UK.

But despite this, Supergrass remained an iconic band, selling millions of copies, and managing to chart inside the UK top ten with every one of their records bar their last. In fact, their 2004 compilation album – Supergrass Is 10 – serves as something of an education into the world of Britpop more than any documentary on the likes of Oasis and Blur ever could.

By 2010 though, Supergrass had reached its end. Having released 2008’s Diamond Hoo Ha to muted commercial response, the group parted ways, leaving their final album – tentatively titled Release the Drones – in limbo, with fans wondering what could have been.

Following a decade that consisted of side projects and hopes for a reunion, the outfit formally announced their return in 2019, originally reforming for England’s Pilton Party festival. However, the good news didn’t stop there, the band revealed that tour dates would continue into 2020, with the band hitting up Europe and the US as part of their jaunt.

“Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs,” explained drummer Danny Goffey.

“We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans… and their extended families.”

Check out ‘Pumping on Your Stereo’ by Supergrass:

To punctuate this announcement, the group also announced the release of Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008, a box set which collects all six of their studio records, alongside a bunch of extras.