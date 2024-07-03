Suzi Quatro has announced her whopping 40th Australian tour.
She’ll be rocking out with her full theatre show ‘Rockin On’, taking fans on a journey through her hits like “Can The Can”, “48 Crash”, “If You Can’t Give Me Love”, “She’s In Love With You”, and “Devil Gate Drive”.
Tickets for all ten shows go on sale from Tuesday, July 16th via usual outlets and www.duetgroup.com.
“Looking back on my career, 60 years now in the “biz”, and now my 40th tour of Australia, I still can’t believe it,” Quatro reflects.
Since my first time in 1974, with two tours that year, I totally fell head over heels for Australia, with the country and the people, everything about it”
Starting out at just 14 with The Pleasure Seekers alongside her sister Patti, Suzi Quatro launched into the rock scene early, dropping her first solo album in 1973. Known for her bold style and stage presence, she influenced acts like The Runaways, with Joan Jett as one of her biggest fans.
Quatro’s recent releases include The Devil in Me in 2021, a collaboration with her son Richard, and Uncovered in 2022 on the Sun record label.
In August, she released Face to Face, a duet album with singer-songwriter guitarist KT Tunstall.
Her documentary ‘Suzi Q’, initially released in Australia in 2019, received critical acclaim, marking significant milestones like the 50th anniversary of “Can the Can” topping the charts in 2023.
Quatro loves Australia like a second home: “Australia and me? We just love each other, it has been this ongoing affair, and we should never get married! I will keep coming as long you will have me. It’s my second home.”
Suzi Quatro 2025 Australian Tour Dates
Friday, January,17th
Gold Coast, Twin Towns
Saturday, January 18th
Gold Coast, Twin Towns
Wednesday, January 22nd
Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre
Friday, January 24th
Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday, January 25th
Hobart, Wrest Point Ent Centre
Sunday, January 26th
Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Wednesday, January 29th
Maryborough, Brolga Theatre
Friday, January 31st
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre
Saturday, February 1st
Townsville Entertainment Centre
Sunday, February 2nd
Cairns, Convention Centre