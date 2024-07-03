Suzi Quatro has announced her whopping 40th Australian tour.

She’ll be rocking out with her full theatre show ‘Rockin On’, taking fans on a journey through her hits like “Can The Can”, “48 Crash”, “If You Can’t Give Me Love”, “She’s In Love With You”, and “Devil Gate Drive”.

Tickets for all ten shows go on sale from Tuesday, July 16th via usual outlets and www.duetgroup.com.

“Looking back on my career, 60 years now in the “biz”, and now my 40th tour of Australia, I still can’t believe it,” Quatro reflects.

Since my first time in 1974, with two tours that year, I totally fell head over heels for Australia, with the country and the people, everything about it”

Starting out at just 14 with The Pleasure Seekers alongside her sister Patti, Suzi Quatro launched into the rock scene early, dropping her first solo album in 1973. Known for her bold style and stage presence, she influenced acts like The Runaways, with Joan Jett as one of her biggest fans.

Quatro’s recent releases include The Devil in Me in 2021, a collaboration with her son Richard, and Uncovered in 2022 on the Sun record label.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In August, she released Face to Face, a duet album with singer-songwriter guitarist KT Tunstall.

Her documentary ‘Suzi Q’, initially released in Australia in 2019, received critical acclaim, marking significant milestones like the 50th anniversary of “Can the Can” topping the charts in 2023.

Quatro loves Australia like a second home: “Australia and me? We just love each other, it has been this ongoing affair, and we should never get married! I will keep coming as long you will have me. It’s my second home.”

Suzi Quatro 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Tuesday, July 16th via usual outlets and duetgroup.com

Friday, January,17th

Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Saturday, January 18th

Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Wednesday, January 22nd

Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre

Friday, January 24th

Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday, January 25th

Hobart, Wrest Point Ent Centre

Sunday, January 26th

Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Wednesday, January 29th

Maryborough, Brolga Theatre

Friday, January 31st

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre

Saturday, February 1st

Townsville Entertainment Centre

Sunday, February 2nd

Cairns, Convention Centre