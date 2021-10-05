Legendary electronic music group Swedish House Mafia have been named in the Pandora Papers, a new leak of offshore financial data.

We already had the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers but now it’s the turn of the newly-released Pandora Papers. Published over the weekend by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the leaked documents detail the inclusion of many high-profile politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and artists.

Add Swedish House Mafia to the list. According to a report by SVT, the Swedish national public TV broadcaster, the trio – Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello – formed a company in the British Virgin Islands to manage ownership of their various recordings, plus their name and logo.

The entity reportedly also owned the rights to the group’s popular hits like ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ and ‘Save the World’.

SVT states that Swedish House Mafia retained a wealth advisor, SHM Holdings Ltd., in order to establish the entity back in 2009. The advisor reportedly created it on behalf of the band’s members through a seperate company called Marsham LLC, a company that originated on Nevis, a small island in the Caribbean Sea.

What’s important to know is that Swedish House Mafia aren’t currently under investigation for any financial wrongdoing; being named in the Pandora Papers doesn’t necessarily incriminate the trio.

A spokesperson for the group did confirm the offshore entity’s existence to SVT but also asserted that the arrangement allegedly ended in 2013 despite reportedly operating as recently as 2017.

The naming of Swedish House Mafia in the Pandora Papers couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time for the group. They’re currently on the comeback trail, with their debut studio album Paradise Again expected before the end of the year.

In July, they released their new track ‘It Gets Better’, which was their first new music since 2012’s Until Now compilation album. The group had previously split in 2013 but reunited in 2018 for a performance at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival.

Check ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ by Swedish House Mafia: