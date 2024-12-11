SXSW Sydney is back for 2025.
“We look forward to paving the way for more innovators across the tech and innovation, music, screen, games and creative industries by providing these creators with an opportunity on a Global stage.”
Submissions for the SXSW Sydney 2025 Conference, Music, Screen, and Games Festival will open in early 2025.
For the first time in 2024, Rolling Stone AU/NZ took over UTS Underground at SXSW Sydney for three nights of live music. The opening night lineup included Hockey Dad, The Grogans, Full Flower Moon Band, and Teen Jesus and the Teasers.
Other highlights of Rolling Stone House included Auckland dream-pop quartet Phoebe Rings performing, and New Zealand DJ and producer phenomenon 9lives took it home with a set of underground rippers.
“After the success of Rolling Stone Courtyard at last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney,” commented Jessica Hunter, head of The Brag Media, at the time. “We can’t wait to go even bigger and bolder in 2024 with Rolling Stone House.”
“We hope people will come for the incredible music and stay for the vibes across three epic nights of live performances and brand activations,” added Hunter.
SXSW Sydney 2025
October 13th-19th
Sydney, NSW, Australia