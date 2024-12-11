SXSW Sydney is back for 2025.

SXSW Sydney 2025 will take place from October 13th to 19th, held across iconic locations such as Darling Harbour, Chippendale, and Broadway. In 2024, SXSW Sydney hosted 1,400 conference sessions, 95 screenings, 315 performances, 150 games, and brand activations, attracting over 92,000 attendees from 56 countries. The event recorded more than 300,000 visits across 1,600 sessions and activities over seven days and nights. Geoff Jones, Chair of SXSW Sydney, said: “We are delighted to announce the dates for SXSW Sydney 2025, in Partnership with the NSW Government.SXSW Sydney 2024 was a great success on all fronts and was bigger than its debut year in attendance numbers and sessions throughout the week.

“We look forward to paving the way for more innovators across the tech and innovation, music, screen, games and creative industries by providing these creators with an opportunity on a Global stage.”

Submissions for the SXSW Sydney 2025 Conference, Music, Screen, and Games Festival will open in early 2025.

For the first time in 2024, Rolling Stone AU/NZ took over UTS Underground at SXSW Sydney for three nights of live music. The opening night lineup included Hockey Dad, The Grogans, Full Flower Moon Band, and Teen Jesus and the Teasers.

Other highlights of Rolling Stone House included Auckland dream-pop quartet Phoebe Rings performing, and New Zealand DJ and producer phenomenon 9lives took it home with a set of underground rippers.

“After the success of Rolling Stone Courtyard at last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney,” commented Jessica Hunter, head of The Brag Media, at the time. “We can’t wait to go even bigger and bolder in 2024 with Rolling Stone House.”

“We hope people will come for the incredible music and stay for the vibes across three epic nights of live performances and brand activations,” added Hunter.

SXSW Sydney 2025

October 13th-19th

Sydney, NSW, Australia