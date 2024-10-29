SXSW has announced its first lineup for 2025, featuring a strong group of artists from Australia and New Zealand. Twelve Australian acts are set to perform in Austin, including Boo Seeka, Cap Carter, Delivery, Dune Rats, Hachiku, J. Tajor, Lucy Sugerman, Rowena Wise, Sir Jude, Surely Shirley, The Vanns, and Vv Pete. New Zealand will be represented by three acts: pop artist Frankie Venter from Mount Maunganui, punk rockers Bakers Eddy from Wellington, and post-punk band Guardian Singles from Auckland. More artists will be announced soon.

Next year’s SXSW will be held across various music venues and community spaces in Austin, Texas. Along with the artist lineup, SXSW has also announced its first list of showcases, featuring ATC Live, Billboard, Deezer, Green Witch Recordings, Music From Ireland, The Line of Best Fit, Rolling Stone, Taiwan Beats, Tokyo Calling, UTOPiAfest, and more.

James Minor, VP of the SXSW Music Festival, shared his excitement about the 2025 lineup: “This announcement is an excellent teaser for what you can expect to see at SXSW 2025. This round includes a range of exceptional artists, from up-and-coming talent to established legends and everywhere in between.

“If you’ve been to SXSW before, you’ll know that this list is more than an eclectic playlist; it’s a guide to discovery and your first step toward what you’ll experience in March.”

In 2023, SXSW expanded globally by launching in Sydney, with the second edition held earlier this month.

SXSW 2025

10-15 MARCH 2025

First Music Announcement

Ali (Jakarta INDONESIA)

Amiture (New York NY)

Annie-Claude Deschênes (Montreal CANADA)

Ava Vegas (Los Angeles CA)

babas tutsipop (Guadalajara MEXICO)

Bakers Eddy (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Bee Blackwell (Austin TX)

Big Phony (New York NY)

Bleary Eyed (Philadelphia PA)

Boo Seeka (Dudley AUSTRALIA)

Bubba Lucky (Austin TX)

Bummer Camp (New York NY)

Caleb De Casper (Austin TX)

Cap Carter (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Cari Cari (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Carter Vail (Los Angeles CA)

CDSM (Atlanta GA)

Chinese American Bear (Seattle WA)

Cloth (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

corto.alto (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Cotton Mather (Austin TX)

Delivery (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dr. Pushkin (Bolgatanga GHANA)

Dune Rats (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Edgar Alejandro (Guadalajara MÉXICO)

Ellur (Halifax UK-ENGLAND)

Emmeline (London UK-ENGLAND)

Exotic Fruitica (Austin TX)

Fake Dad (Los Angeles CA)

fantasy of a broken heart (Brooklyn NY)

Frankie Venter (Mount Manganui NEW ZEALAND)

GEOGRAPHER (San Francisco CA)

Graham Reynolds (Austin TX)

Guardian Singles (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Gurriers (Dublin IRELAND)

Gus Englehorn (Maui HI)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

HIMALAYAS (CARDIFF UK-WALES)

Honeyglaze (London UK-ENGLAND)

Housewife (Toronto CANADA)

J.Tajor (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (Austin TX)

John Francis Flynn (Dublin IRELAND)

Julie Nolen (Austin TX)

Justin Morales (Cuernavaca MEXICO)

Kanaan (Oslo NORWAY)

KAP BAMBINO (Bordeaux FRANCE)

Ki! (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Kombilesa Mi (Palenque COLOMBIA)

La Sécurité (Montréal CANADA)

Laura Lee & the Jettes (Berlin GERMANY)

Lauren Lakis (Austin TX)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (Austin TX)

Levin Goes Lightly (Stuttgart GERMANY)

Los Eclipses (Mexico City MEXICO)

Lucy Sugerman (Canberra AUSTRALIA)

MADELEINE (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mall Girl (Oslo NORWAY)

Man/Woman/Chainsaw (London UK-ENGLAND)

Marry Cherry (Austin TX)

Maruja (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

mary in the junkyard (London UK-ENGLAND)

Matching Outfits (Berlin GERMANY)

MELLT (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Meltheads (Antwerp BELGIUM)

Mhaol (Dublin IRELAND)

Midnight Navy (Austin TX)

Miranda and the Beat (New Orleans LA)

Monobloc (New York NY)

Nanocluster [Immersion | SUSS] (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Nature TV (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

Nilipek. (Istanbul TURKEY)

Nive Nielsen (Nuuk GREENLAND)

o’summer vacation (Kobe JAPAN)

Parker Woodland (Austin TX)

Paula Prieto (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Perennial (Vernon CT)

Personal Trainer (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Pug Johnson (Beaumont TX)

Quiet Money Dot (Houston TX)

Really Good Time (Dublin IRELAND)

Rowena Wise (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sarah Klang (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Scarlet House (Charlotte NC)

Shao Dow (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shiho Yabuki (Hadasu JAPAN)

Shishi (Vilnius LITHUANIA)

Sir Jude (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sly5thAve (Austin TX)

Soda Blonde (Dublin IRELAND)

Sofia Grant (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sultanes del Yonke (El Paso TX)

Summer Pearl (London UK-ENGLAND)

Surely Shirley (Kiama AUSTRALIA)

Susobrino (Brussel BELGIUM)

Tesfaye Taye Gebeyehu / Yaho Ethiopian Cultural Band (Addis Ababa ETHIOPIA)

The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)

The Ting Tings (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

The VANNS (Wollongong AUSTRALIA)

tiger bae (Harumi JAPAN)

TVOD (Brooklyn NY)

Twin Shadow (Los Angeles CA)

twst (Barry UK-WALES)

Vanessa Zamora (San Diego CA)

Venus Grrrls (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Volcan (San Antonio TX)

Vv Pete (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Water Damage (Austin TX)

Woomb (Sofia BULGARIA)

XAMIYA (Tokyo JAPAN)

Xixa (Tucson AZ)

Yasmin Williams (Virginia USA)