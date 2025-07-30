Fresh off the release of Home is Where The Zorb Is (Part 1), Naarm artist Sycco is hitting the road for a 13-date regional tour this spring.

Kicking off Thursday, September 11th in Canberra, the run will see Sycco bring her psychedelic pop sound to intimate venues across Wollongong, Fremantle, Castlemaine, Hobart and more. Part 2 of the EP drops August 22nd via Future Classic.

The new EP follows Sycco’s J Award-winning debut album Zorb and continues her collaboration with LA producer Chrome Sparks.

The blissful, psychedelic collection “perfectly captures Sycco’s incredibly unique take on songwriting and production,” said triple j music director Nick Findlay, who declared her as “one of Australia’s best young artists.”

Naarm-based songwriter and producer Sycco, aka Sash McLeod, said, “I wasn’t ready to let Zorb go. There is more to be said. The new songs represent all the different feelings in Zorb: regret and yearning (‘All In’), club vibes (Monkey Madness remix), happy love (‘Joy on Overdrive’), and over-thinking (‘In My Head’).”

Sycco’s Home is Where The Zorb Is (Part 1) is out now via Future Classic.

Sycco Australian Tour 2025

Supported by triple j

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 2nd, 10am AEST via sycco.com/tour

Wednesday, September 11th

Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, September 12th

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, September 13th

Bombies, Freshwater, NSW

Saturday, September 14th

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW

(New, For Now Festival with Rum Jungle)

Thursday, September 19th

Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Friday, September 20th

Four5Nine, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday, September 21st

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Wednesday, September 25th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, September 26th

Singing Bird, Frankston, VIC

Friday, October 4th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Wednesday, October 9th

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Thursday, October 10th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, November 21st

Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS