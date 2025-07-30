Fresh off the release of Home is Where The Zorb Is (Part 1), Naarm artist Sycco is hitting the road for a 13-date regional tour this spring.
Kicking off Thursday, September 11th in Canberra, the run will see Sycco bring her psychedelic pop sound to intimate venues across Wollongong, Fremantle, Castlemaine, Hobart and more. Part 2 of the EP drops August 22nd via Future Classic.
The new EP follows Sycco’s J Award-winning debut album Zorb and continues her collaboration with LA producer Chrome Sparks.
The blissful, psychedelic collection “perfectly captures Sycco’s incredibly unique take on songwriting and production,” said triple j music director Nick Findlay, who declared her as “one of Australia’s best young artists.”
Naarm-based songwriter and producer Sycco, aka Sash McLeod, said, “I wasn’t ready to let Zorb go. There is more to be said. The new songs represent all the different feelings in Zorb: regret and yearning (‘All In’), club vibes (Monkey Madness remix), happy love (‘Joy on Overdrive’), and over-thinking (‘In My Head’).”
Sycco’s Home is Where The Zorb Is (Part 1) is out now via Future Classic.
Sycco Australian Tour 2025
Supported by triple j
Tickets are on sale Friday, August 2nd, 10am AEST via sycco.com/tour
Wednesday, September 11th
Fun Time Pony, Canberra, ACT
Thursday, September 12th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, September 13th
Bombies, Freshwater, NSW
Saturday, September 14th
Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW
(New, For Now Festival with Rum Jungle)
Thursday, September 19th
Mojos, Fremantle, WA
Friday, September 20th
Four5Nine, Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA
Saturday, September 21st
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Wednesday, September 25th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Thursday, September 26th
Singing Bird, Frankston, VIC
Friday, October 4th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Wednesday, October 9th
Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Thursday, October 10th
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, November 21st
Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS