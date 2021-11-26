To celebrate things in live music heading somewhat back to normalcy, the NSW Government is throwing a huge, free concert featuring massive artists like Tones and I, Baker Boy and The Wiggles.

The event – called Elevate Sydney – will see Sydney’s Cahill Expressway into a world-class stage from 1-6 January, 2022. during this period Tones And I, Tim Minchin, Baker Boy, The Wiggles and Marcia Hines will be playing. They’ll be joined by Electric Fields, Leo Sayer, Ngaiire, L-FRESH the LION, and more. Along with the headline acts, the program includes more than 180 performers, including 20 internationally acclaimed Australian artists.

The festival will be quite the affair, with an ELEVATE Skyshow that will feature 500 choreographed drones over Sydney Cove which will create a mesmerising light show through the use of swarms of drones that will fly in incredibly precise and elaborate patterns.

Premier Dominic Perrottet believes that ELEVATE should help kickstart international tourism to NSW again.

“The day after the fireworks, this event will begin the new year with a celebration of what makes our city great,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Nowhere else could you hold this kind of event, nowhere has our harbour, our setting or our weather – this is part of our ongoing vision for taking our city from good to great.

“This has been a tough time for hospitality and tourism, we’re committed to doing everything we can to get these industries back on their feet and ensuring that our people have the chance to enjoy the city again.”

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, and Minister for Industry and Trade Stuart Ayre has said that the event was planned in an attempt to showcase the state to the world.

“Getting more visitors to Sydney and regional NSW, giving them high quality experiences and offering a smorgasbord of events will propel us toward our goal of being the premier visitor economy and events capital of the Asia Pacific by 2030,” Mr Ayres said.

“We know visitors and locals alike are looking for unforgettable experiences to Feel New – and what could be better than immersing yourself in an event that brings together the power of wellbeing, dance, culture, art and community, set against one of the world’s most spectacular backdrops, Sydney’s magnificent harbour.

“This is a very special and exciting event which will elevate Sydney and NSW to a global audience, it will elevate our homegrown talent, it will elevate our economy and it will elevate community spirit,” Mr Ayres said.

According to the events press release, highlights of the ELEVATE Sydney line-up include:

ELEVATE First: Opening night First Nations Celebration produced by Rhoda Roberts AO featuring a Call to Country, with Baker Boy and electronic music duo Electric Fields.

ELEVATE Kids: Family friendly morning sessions featuring a huge line-up of the kids’ favourite characters featuring The Wiggles, Simon Wiggle & Friends, plus well-being activities.

ELEVATE Arena: Variety style afternoon sessions celebrating the best of Aussie sport culture with host comedian Joel Ozborn serving up interviews with sporting greats, music and live entertainment alongside reporter and commentator Stephanie Brantz.

Club ELEVATE: Themed evening sessions showcasing headline music performances across different genres including Todd McKenney, Hauskey, Courtney Act, Leo Sayer, BVT and CXLOE.

Tickets for the six-day program go on sale from Thursday 2 December 2021 and are available at www.elevatesydney.com.

