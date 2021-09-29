Are Tones and I and Macklemore collaborating? Is one of the unlikeliest music duos about to become a thing? Has Macklemore lured the Aussie pop sensation with sweet thrift shop finds? It certainly seems that way.

Tones and I had been relatively quiet on her social media, only posting twice on Instagram since July, but this is quite the way to make your comeback. Earlier today, September 29th, Tones and I posted a picture on Instagram of her alongside Macklemore.

“I ACTUALLY went thrift shopping with @macklemore today,” she wrote in the caption. “And tomorrow afternoon I’m gonna play music somewhere in Seattle!! Time and place will be announced tomorrow morning!! Let’s go!” That the picture showed the unlikely pair in a studio, a collaboration certainly seems like a possibility.

And when you think of it, it’s not that much of a surprising collaboration: both Macklemore and Tones and I first found fame through what initially seemed to be a novelty song – ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Dance Monkey’ – before building on the success of those tracks to show the depth of their talent on further releases.

The comment section on the Instagram post immediately blew up. “Can feel a 3 way colab happening here,” hilariously wrote former Aussie Rules footballer Brendan Fevola. Plenty of others asked the singer if it genuinely confirmed a Macklemore collaboration.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tones and I’s latest album, Welcome to the Madhouse, was released in July. It unsurprisingly fared well in her home country, topping the ARIA Album Chart. It didn’t perform as well in the U.S., however, only charting at number 144 in the Billboard 200. Perhaps that’s why she’s over there just now, giving her music a proper push.

We’ve reached out to Tones and I’s representatives but there’s no confirmation yet. Once the star performs her show in Seattle tomorrow, maybe then she’ll be ready to announce ‘Thrift Shop II’ by her and the rapper. The world demands it.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Thrift Shop’ by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: