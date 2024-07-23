Boiler Room is set to return to Sydney on Saturday, December 7, with its largest Australian event to date.

The venue is Munro Warehouse at Sydney Showground, where the event will run from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM AEDT.

This year’s edition marks a major expansion for Boiler Room in Australia. For the first time, the event will feature two stages, offering distinct musical experiences.

The indoor stage, presented by Absolut Vodka, will focus on harder-edged techno and breaks in what organizers describe as a “brutalist warehouse hangout.” The outdoor area aims to be “Sydney’s biggest party,” featuring a mix of house, trance, and bass music.

While the lineup remains under wraps, Boiler Room’s history suggests a blend of international talent and local acts. The organisers have indicated that the full roster will be announced soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boiler Room (@boilerroomtv)

Tickets go on sale at 3:00 PM AEST on Thursday, August 1. Given that both Melbourne events sold out in three minutes this year, interested attendees are advised to sign up for priority access here.

The Sydney event is part of Boiler Room’s World Tour, which spans 25 cities globally. The tour focuses on showcasing both emerging talent and established names in electronic music, as part of Boiler Room’s commitment to supporting artists at various stages of their careers.

Since its inception in 2010, Boiler Room has grown from a London-based webcam stream to a global platform.

It now boasts an archive of over 8000 performances by more than 5000 artists across 200 cities, reaching a monthly audience exceeding 283 million. This growth underscores Boiler Room’s significant impact on the electronic music scene and its role in bridging local dance floors with global audiences.

The expansion to a two-stage format in Sydney represents a new chapter for Boiler Room in Australia. It offers ravers the chance to experience a smorgasbord of electronic music genres and styles within a single event while also providing opportunities for local and international artists to showcase their talents to a diverse audience.

You can sign up for priority ticket access here. For more information, visit: www.boilerroom.tv

BOILER ROOM: SYDNEY (EORA)

Munro Warehouse, Sydney Showground

Saturday, 7 December

2:00 PM to 11:00 PM AEDT

Tickets on sale from 3:00 PM AEST, Thursday 1 August.