Are you ready for a Boiler Room in Melbourne? Of course you are.

As most electronic music fans know, Boiler Room is an independent music platform that connects club culture to the wider world. Since 2010, the platform has built up an impressive collection of over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists across 200 cities, reaching hundreds of millions of eyes and ears each month.

And Boiler Room is coming to Melbourne in 2024, with the event set to take place at Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts (PICA) on Saturday, October 26th.

Tickets to the event go on sale on Thursday, June 13th at 3pm AEST. More information about Boiler Room Melbourne can be found here.

The lineup for Boiler Room Melbourne has been unveiled today, featuring a packed roster of both international DJs and local talent.

Berlin-based duo DJ HEARTSTRING will be bringing their trance dance music sound to PICA, showcasing why they’ve become one of Europe’s most in-demand acts since 2021.

The Samba Boys – they’re from Ireland, not from Brazil – will also be there, keen to show Australians why they’re a standout name in the world of hardgroove music.

Scottish DJ and producer simOne will make the trip from London, fresh from becoming a staple in the city’s live music scene.

From closer to home, CRUSH3d is taking the underground by storm thanks to his unique brand of techno, house, and hip hop. His online release, “Welcome 2 the Party”, was met with acclaim by DJs and fans alike.

There’s also dynamic Melbourne-based DJ and producer Crybaby, London DJ OK Williams, genrep-hopping Australian-based producer FOURA, DJ duo 2 LUBLY.

Boiler Room Melbourne 2024

Tickets on sale Thursday, June 13th (3pm AEST)

Ticket information available via boilerroom.tv

Saturday, October 26th (2pm-11pm)

Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts (PICA), Melbourne, VIC

Lineup

2 Lubly | CRUSH3d | Crybaby | DJ HEARTSTRING

FOURA | OK Williams | Samba Boys | simOne