It was a great and important day when Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel was recently saved – again – and a stellar lineup is set for the venue’s relaunch show.

Rejuve(Nation) will be held at the Lansdowne’s relaunch gig next Saturday, June 25th, lasting for a huge 12 hours from 5pm until 5am. Entry is entirely free, with free beer and food added on for extra value.

Post-disco party starter Donny Benét, acclaimed Melbourne alternative rockers RVG, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys lead the strong lineup. Other artists set to perform include Hayley Mary, First Beige, Lady King, and the Full Flower Moon Band.

DJ sets will be provided by the likes of Stereogamous, Baby Beef, and Salarymen throughout the event (see full lineup below).

The relaunch comes just one month after The Lansdowne was saved, with the team behind another Sydney live music favourite, the Oxford Art Factory, taking over running the venue.

"Sydney doesn't need to lose any more live music venues; it has suffered enough," Mark Gerber, the founder and CEO of the Oxford Art Factory, said at the time. "The lockout laws and Covid-19 have severely impacted a once flourishing and vibrant nightlife, and I wasn't going to let yet another music venue fall by the wayside, not on my watch!" If you want to support The Lansdowne's relaunch, you can RSVP here. Be warned though – you must be 18 and over to attend, and supposedly it's first in best dressed, so wear your fanciest outfit.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Rejuve(Nation)

Saturday, June 25th 5pm-Sunday, June 26th 5am

The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Lineup

Donny Benét

RVG

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

First Beige

Hayley Mary

Full Flower Moon Band

Lady King

DJs

Motorik Vibe Council

Stereogamous

Tasker b2b Joey P

Sudek

Baby Beef

Salarymen

Dead Witch

Bed By 9

Kat Stevens

Judas Priestess

Bong Scott