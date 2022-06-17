It was a great and important day when Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel was recently saved – again – and a stellar lineup is set for the venue’s relaunch show.
Rejuve(Nation) will be held at the Lansdowne’s relaunch gig next Saturday, June 25th, lasting for a huge 12 hours from 5pm until 5am. Entry is entirely free, with free beer and food added on for extra value.
Post-disco party starter Donny Benét, acclaimed Melbourne alternative rockers RVG, and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys lead the strong lineup. Other artists set to perform include Hayley Mary, First Beige, Lady King, and the Full Flower Moon Band.
DJ sets will be provided by the likes of Stereogamous, Baby Beef, and Salarymen throughout the event (see full lineup below).
The relaunch comes just one month after The Lansdowne was saved, with the team behind another Sydney live music favourite, the Oxford Art Factory, taking over running the venue.
“Sydney doesn’t need to lose any more live music venues; it has suffered enough,” Mark Gerber, the founder and CEO of the Oxford Art Factory, said at the time. “The lockout laws and Covid-19 have severely impacted a once flourishing and vibrant nightlife, and I wasn’t going to let yet another music venue fall by the wayside, not on my watch!”
If you want to support The Lansdowne’s relaunch, you can RSVP here. Be warned though – you must be 18 and over to attend, and supposedly it’s first in best dressed, so wear your fanciest outfit.
Rejuve(Nation)
Saturday, June 25th 5pm-Sunday, June 26th 5am
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW
Lineup
Donny Benét
RVG
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
First Beige
Hayley Mary
Full Flower Moon Band
Lady King
DJs
Motorik Vibe Council
Stereogamous
Tasker b2b Joey P
Sudek
Baby Beef
Salarymen
Dead Witch
Bed By 9
Kat Stevens
Judas Priestess
Bong Scott