On a hugely positive note for the live music industry and all of those craving the sweatiness of a live gig, Sydney metalcore group, Polaris have some wonderful news for you.

As of right now, they are announcing that they are officially hitting the road and taking their latest music around the country with their Vagabond Tour, seeing the band tour around regional spots on the east coast throughout June with special guests, Deadlights.

Drummer Daniel Furnari said in a special statement, “It’s turned out to be kind of ironic that the lyrics of ‘Vagabond’ mention this idea that “nowhere feels like home”, which was originally a reference to constantly being on the move when we were touring… but after the last year of being unable to tour and travel, there were a lot of times when our actual homes didn’t really feel like home either, because where we really wanted to be was out travelling the world and playing shows!”

Furnari continues, “We are so psyched to finally shake the rust off and get back on the road after what will have been 16 months away from doing what we love most. We’ll be hitting some of those little pockets of the East Coast that we don’t get out to as often, as well as some spots that we’ve never been out to before.”

To further celebrate their epic announcement, the band have also just released their music video for ‘Vagabond’, taken from their ARIA Nominated and #3 ARIA Album Chart debut record, The Death Of Me.

When it comes to the visuals for the music video, they drew inspiration from cult classic films such as Mad Max, Star Wars, Dune and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, as well as the aesthetics of music festivals including Burning Man and Rainbow Serpent.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Check out the music video for ‘Vagabond’ by Polaris below.