Bigger audiences, later nights, and a more expansive outdoor events program could be on the horizon for the Sydney Opera House under plans unveiled by the NSW Government.

Announced on Sunday (June 7th) by the Minns Labor Government, the reforms are designed to expand the capabilities of Australia’s most iconic performance venue, arguing that the experience of millions of visitors should no longer be constrained by noise complaints from a small number of nearby residents.

If adopted, the changes would increase audience capacity across several outdoor event spaces, extend operating hours, and relax sound restrictions for major concerts on the Opera House forecourt.

The proposed overhaul would lift the capacity of low and medium-scale outdoor events from 5,000 to 6,000 attendees, while major Southern Forecourt events – which have recently hosted artists including Grace Jones, PJ Harvey, Thom Yorke, Jimmy Barnes, and The Streets – would be allowed to accommodate up to 7,000 people, up from the current limit of 6,000.

The Minns Government is also seeking to raise permitted late-night sound levels for major events, bringing them into line with those allowed earlier in the day, saying the move would improve the audience experience while helping the venue remain competitive as a major live music destination.

Additional reforms include extending event operating hours throughout the week and introducing a revised sound management framework for smaller events.

The changes form part of a broader effort to strengthen Sydney’s nightlife and cultural economy, with updates to the state’s Special Entertainment Precincts also placed on public exhibition until July 7th.

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Among the proposed precinct reforms are measures aimed at making it easier for town halls and community venues to host temporary events, expanding rooftop dining and entertainment opportunities, and streamlining the process of transforming vacant commercial spaces into small licensed venues such as wine bars and live music rooms.

NSW Minister for the Arts and Night-time Economy, John Graham, said the reforms would help restore balance between residents and cultural venues. “No longer will noise levels at the Sydney Opera House forecourt be dictated by the bedtimes of the residents at the Toaster,” he said.

“Over the decades it became a Sydney sport to move in next door to a pub and then campaign to close it down. We are putting an end to that and the same approach should apply to the world’s greatest performance venue. The Sydney Opera House is everyone’s house and these changes make sure the experience matches the epic setting.”

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully added that the proposals would help ensure the Opera House remains a central part of Sydney’s cultural life. “We’re turning up the vibrancy of the Sydney Opera House, expanding capacity and hours so more people can enjoy the world class venue and cultural icon.

“These changes will be a great outcome for Sydney which will make sure this iconic venue remains at the heart of Sydney’s event calendar hosting concerts, markets, theatre and more.”

According to Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron, the reforms would create new opportunities for artists and audiences alike. “These changes will enliven the Opera House experience for audiences and artists alike, expanding the possibilities of live performance on the world’s most recognisable stage,” she said.

“By offering events with greater capacity and sound, the Opera House will deliver a more contemporary, diverse and dynamic outdoor event program, elevating the patron experience while maintaining appropriate heritage safeguards for this significant precinct.”