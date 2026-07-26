System of a Down and Faith No More are indeed touring Australia.

On Friday (July 24th), murals featuring the former band’s iconic hand symbol were spotted in Melbourne and Sydney, while a light projection displaying Faith No More’s signature logo popped up in Brisbane on the same evening.

Sure enough, the pair of powerhouse bands have today confirmed a massive stadium run around the country.

They will play in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in January of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31st at 10am (Sydney), 11am (Melbourne), and 12pm (Brisbane). The PayPal First Access pre-sale begins on July 29th, with an account required to purchase, while the artist pre-sale for those opted into the band mailing lists, begins on July 28th.

These will be System of a Down’s first shows in Australia in over a decade, having last played at the now-defunct Soundwave Festival in 2012. The band just wrapped a European and UK tour, also playing at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival back in April.

“Many of SOAD’s songs are political in nature but the band only spoke about the significance and relevance of the date briefly, letting their majestic music be the message,” Rolling Stone said in its review.

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“Guitarist Daron Malakian did mention the band’s different beliefs (its drummer got online attention last week after making a misinformed anti-queer post about Charlize Theron and her kids) and also encouraged the crowd not to let media divide them.

“As a light rain sprinkled like tears during parts of the set, emotive and explosive interpretations of hits including ‘B.Y.O.B.,’ ‘Hypnotize,’ and ‘Chop Suey’ had fans singing along at the top of their lungs, offering a communal bond and shared release. This music’s power comes not only from its tempo and volume, but from the angst that inspires it, which System conveyed so well.”

Meanwhile, Faith No More were last in Australia in 2015 in support of Soundwave’s last ever run.

System of a Down 2027 Australian Tour

With special guests Faith No More

Ticket information available here

Friday, January 22nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, January 27th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 1st

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD