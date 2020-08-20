A group of children from the O’Keefe Music Foundation have given System of a Down classic ‘Chop Suey!‘ a religious makeover.
I don’t know why they decided to take on this song, but they did it, it’s unbridled chaos. I was able to make it through about thirty seconds of the video before I had to pack it in. It evokes the same energy of a Louis Theroux documentary.
I’m not trying to bully kids on the internet, I think it’s very cool that they’re finessing their craft at such a young age. You can cast your own judgement.
You can read through the reworked lyrics below:
Wake up
I praise the lord with every breath I take up
Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up
Like stealing all the cookies on the table
I try my best to do as I am able
You wanted to
I praise the lord with every breath I take up
You wanted to
Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up
You wanted to
Like stealing all the cookies on the table
That day on the mountain side
helpless and crucified.
Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died
That day on the mountain side
helpless and crucified.
Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died
you had, nobody on your side
Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died
Father, father, father, father
Father, father, father, father
Father into your hands, I commend my spirit
Father, into your hands…
Even though I’m not worthy
in your eyes you see through me
in my thoughts you cradle me
in my heart you’re calling… me…
I find, myself climbing a mountain side
wings wide, where angels deserve to fly
you cried, helpless and crucified,
arms wide, you took up your cross and died.