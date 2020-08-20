A group of children from the O’Keefe Music Foundation have given System of a Down classic ‘Chop Suey!‘ a religious makeover.

I don’t know why they decided to take on this song, but they did it, it’s unbridled chaos. I was able to make it through about thirty seconds of the video before I had to pack it in. It evokes the same energy of a Louis Theroux documentary.

I’m not trying to bully kids on the internet, I think it’s very cool that they’re finessing their craft at such a young age. You can cast your own judgement.

You can read through the reworked lyrics below:

Wake up

I praise the lord with every breath I take up

Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up

Like stealing all the cookies on the table

I try my best to do as I am able

You wanted to

I praise the lord with every breath I take up

You wanted to

Forgive the sins I know I gotta make up

You wanted to

Like stealing all the cookies on the table

That day on the mountain side

helpless and crucified.

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died

That day on the mountain side

helpless and crucified.

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died

you had, nobody on your side

Arms, wide, you took up your cross and died

Father, father, father, father

Father, father, father, father

Father into your hands, I commend my spirit

Father, into your hands…

Even though I’m not worthy

in your eyes you see through me

in my thoughts you cradle me

in my heart you’re calling… me…

I find, myself climbing a mountain side

wings wide, where angels deserve to fly

you cried, helpless and crucified,

arms wide, you took up your cross and died.

Check out the O’Keefe Music Foundation covering Chop Suey! by System of a Down: