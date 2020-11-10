System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, has taken to social media to share his take on the U.S. election, claiming that it’s “not over” until allegations of voter fraud are investigated.

John Dolmayan took to Instagram to share a graphic of Donald Trump, emblazoned with the phrase ‘He’s fought for us since day one. Now it’s time to fight for him’.

In the caption of the post, Dolmayan wrote “If the will of the American people is that Joe Biden is president then so be it but only if he achieved this without fraud or collusion.

He continued, “This president has been under attack for nearly five years by all media both social and otherwise along with massive corporations and the lifelong politicians who have been actively attacking him since he decided to run.

“Why? He dealt with a worldwide pandemic crisis and a total shutdown of the economy perpetuated and instigated by his opponents in the hopes that our economy would crash and that he would be blamed.”

Dolmayan went on to delve into his theory that nationwide protests were a result of democratic propaganda.

“Massive violent protests (they will go away if Biden is elected) that were most certainly instigated by his opposition to destabilize our nation and erode trust in our system.

“If Biden wins all of these protests will disappear and there will be a quick end to the pandemic, don’t fall for it. You will probably never see another non-politician run for this office again , that is our loss. This election is not over nor should it be without complete transparency.”

System of a Down broke their fifteen-year music silence on Friday, with the release of two politically fuelled singles ‘Protect the Land’ and ‘Genocidal Humanoidz.’

In a statement accompanying the release of the tracks, System of a Down detailed that the new release was a way of highlighting the “serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.”