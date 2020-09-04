After months of build up, SZA has dropped her much-hyped new single, ‘Hit Different’.

The track marks SZA’s first new music as a lead artist since the release of 2017’s CTRL.

Although ‘Hit Different’ may be her first lead work in a few years, it’s safe to say she has kept more than busy through her collaborations with artists including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar.

This time around, it is Ty Dolla Sign who SZA has enlisted to feature on the track, with the singer-songwriter also appearing in the single’s accompanying music video.

Ty Dollar Sign is not the only famous name that contributed to the making of the track either, with legendary duo the Neptunes having jumped on board as producers.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, SZA said “can’t really wrap [her] head around the experience of recording with the Neptunes.

“I’m fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up,” she said, “I just cannot fucking believe that because it’s my childhood dream and I can’t believe that I made things I that fuck with with someone that really changed my life.”

The long-awaited release of ‘Hit Different’ no doubt comes as a relief to SZA, who previously suggested that Top Dawg Entertainment head Terrance ‘Punch’ Henderson may have been delaying the release of her new music. According to Pitchfork, she described her relationship with Henderson as having “been hostile” in a since-deleted tweet.

“At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” she tweeted, “I’ve done all I can do.”

On a brighter note, she recently revealed her mother’s heartwarming response to her unreleased music, who described it as “soothing and disrupting at the same time.”

“There is no one quite like you and your sound,” her mother added.

Check out ‘Hit Different’ by SZA: