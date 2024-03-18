SZA has added two new shows in Melbourne and Auckland to her ‘SOS’ tour of Australia and New Zealand – see the full list of tour dates below.

The tour will kick off with three dates at Spark Arena in Auckland. The R&B superstar will then head to Brisbane for two shows, followed by three shows at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, as well as the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. General on-sale tickets to all shows on sale Wednesday, March 20th at 2pm local time via Live Nation Australia and Live Nation New Zealand. Support slots are yet to be announced.

In other news, SZA, on the strength of her celebrated smash hit album, SOS, recently made headlines by securing nine Grammy nominations. She won three awards on the big night, including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Song.

The American singer-songwriter is known for hits like “Kill Bill” and collaborations with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Pharrell Williams, and Ty Dolla $ign.

SOS followed her breakthrough 2017 album, Ctrl.

SZA 2024 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA: General public tickets to all shows on sale Wednesday, March 20th at 2pm local time, from livenation.com.au

NEW ZEALAND: General public tickets to all shows on sale Wednesday, March 20th at 2pm local time, from livenation.co.nz

Saturday, April 13th (NEW SHOW)

Spark Arena, Auckland New Zealand

Monday, April 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, April 16th

Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Friday, April 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Saturday, April 20th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Tuesday, April 23rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Wednesday, April 24th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Friday, April 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Monday, April 29th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Tuesday, April 30th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Thursday, May 2nd (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia