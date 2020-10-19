Seems like that story involving T.I., Drake, and a lot of piss has been confirmed. Well, seemingly anyway.

For those who are unaware of this hilariously bizarre (and disgusting) story, there’s an age-old rumour that’s been peddled around for several years: according to T.I., one of his mates literally pissed on Drake one time.

Drake has been the subject of many rumours over the years but this is definitely up there.

So this rumour originally reared its urine-soaked head back in 2015 when Meek Mill made the accusation on his diss track ‘Wanna Know’, which was released during the height of his feud with Drake.

“You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater, n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek rapped at the time.

While there wasn’t much more context beyond that, things quickly escalated and soon “sources” told TMZ that this incident took place in 2010 during a screening of Takers.

Apparently Terrance Beasley, aka Cap and a good friend of T.I., got drunk and ended up pissing himself, with some of it landing on Drake, who wasn’t exactly too happy about it.

so honestly, you're in a movie theater & this guy, drunk, pees in the aisle & splashes u. what do u do? pic.twitter.com/3fMKYr2OhT — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol… not a golden shower. he was just really drunk — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

Whether or not this whole incident happened is up to everyone’s speculation but things have leaned more towards the “it happened” end of the scale after T.I. decided to dust off the rumour with his new song, ‘We Did It Big’.

‘We Did It Big’ is a track on T.I.’s new album The L.I.B.R.A dedicated to Cap, who died in late 2019, and there’s a bit that seemingly confirms the rumour that Cap was indeed the person who pissed on Drake all those years ago: “Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case / While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home/So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake.”

Drake didn’t respond to the rumour when it surfaced all those years ago and he’s yet to respond to T.I. seemingly confirming the rumour in his new song at the time of writing.

So did it actually happen or is T.I. just taking the piss? We’ll let you decide.

Check out ‘We Did It Big’ by T.I. and John Legend: