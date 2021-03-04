Content Warning: This article about T.I. discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer has denied the claim that he reached out to the lawyer of the defendants in order to kill the story and “make a deal”, as reported by Complex.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, the lawyer leading the investigation has said, “Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny and I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice. So if the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal.”

He adds, “But if it does not work then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years.”

The lawyer representing T.I. and Tiny, Steve Sadow has responded to the claim, with a statement which denies that he ever reached out in an attempt to pen a deal with Blackburn.

He said, “That is patently false. I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought.”

These statements have come to light after Blackburn first urged the authorities to investigate the couple.

There have also been reports that T.I. won’t be be reprising his role as Dave in Marvel’s next movie instalment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it is not yet clear if this is linked to the accusation claims.

Watch the lawyer speak on behalf of T.I. and Tiny’s accusers.