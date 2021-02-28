Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about T.I. discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Sexual assault allegations were brought to light against T.I. and his wife, Tiny earlier this year. Now a lawyer has officially opened the investigation.

As reported by The New York Times, the lawyer leading the investigation, Tyrone A. Blackburn noted that the allegations span over a decade (beginning in 2005), none of the women involved know each other and also states that the basis of each claim is similar. With each claim allegedly referencing “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.”

Steve Sadow, a New York-based lawyer representing T.I. and Tiny responded, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

As part of Blackburn’s case, he has asked that officials investigate the behaviour of T.I. and Tiny, in order “to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed.”

Sadow also added, “My clients and their witnesses are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office.” Despite the fact that they spoke of being “in fear for their lives and safety.”

Among the allegations, T.I. and Tiny allegedly pressured victims to partake in drugs usage, removing their clothes, and to have sex with them and others.

In a statement to Complex, a spokesperson for T.I. and Tiny said, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.”

The story began to unfold after Peterson began posting DM screenshots to her Instagram story on the 28th of January this year, from what Vulture reports from being over two-dozen alleged victims.

Read Peterson’s Instagram post alleging assault claims against T.I. and his wife below.