Power Station are set to electrify Australian crowds during two shows on their world tour.

The Taiwanese rock duo announced they will bring their Because of Love World Tour Down Under, with shows at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Friday, October 3, and Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre on Sunday, October 5.

Formed in 1997 by childhood friends Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, Power Station built an international following by fusing arena rock with Mandarin pop. While the Mandopop scene often leans into clean-cut ballads and glossy synths, the duo carved out their own path with thunderous guitar riffs and powerhouse vocals.

Their upcoming tour promises to feature hits from across their expansive nine-album discography, spanning nearly three decades, up until last year’s LP, Always With You. Power Station’s debut album, Ruthless Love Letter, launched them to local fame with over 700,000 copies sold and nominations for Best Vocal Group and Best New Artist awards at the 9th Golden Melody Awards.

Subsequent releases saw their popularity spread across Asia and beyond, leading to more Golden Melody Award nominations and even creating theme songs for several hugely popular TV shows.

Despite decades of singing about their youthful dreams and heartbreak, Yu and Yen’s chemistry and vocal power have remained their signature. Their appeal also lies in their deep roots as proud members of Taiwan’s Indigenous Paiwan community, where they’ve become icons not just in music but in representing their culture.

Mastercard holders can access presale from 12pm Monday, June 30, until 12pm July 1st. My Live Nation members can get presale tickets an hour later until 1pm the following day.

General release tickets go on sale at 2pm on July 2.

More information and ticket details can be found via Live Nation.

Power Station Because of Love World Tour 2025

Friday, October 3

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 5

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW