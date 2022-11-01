The hip hop world has been rocked by the shocking death of Takeoff, one third of Migos, at the age of 28.

The rapper was shot at a bowling alley in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas, where he had been attending a dice game. An altercation occurred, with shots fired, although it’s still unclear what initially caused the shooting.

Takeoff’s tragic death comes just a few weeks after he released Only Built for Infinity Links, his first joint album together with Quavo. Just days before he was shot and killed, the rapper spoke about how it was finally time for him to be recognised for his work, insisting it was “time to give me my flowers.”

After news of his death spread across social media, many notable hip hop figures paid tribute to the late rapper.

“It goes without saying that I’m broken hearted and confused this morning,” wrote Chance the Rapper on Twitter. “But I have to say Take is a one of a kind friend that would always acknowledge you, always make sure you was good and would always tell you keep God first. Man I wish I had more times to see u on this earth.”

“Today I lost more than a brother. My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t,” Rich the Kid said on Instagram.

“Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” Ja Rule wrote on Twitter, while Houston rapper Lecrae tweeted out his thoughts: “No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS.”

Desiigner had one of the strongest reactions, saying in an Instagram Live that he was done with rapping following Takeoff’s death.

The likes go Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd also tweeted out their condolences. Tyler, the Creator shared a picture of Takeoff in an Instagram Story, captioning it “safe travels.”

