Offset, Drake, Justin Bieber and more have paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff at his star-studded funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) who was part of the rap trio Migos, died after being shot during a game of dice at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. He was just 28.

While a press release sent prior to the rapper’s funeral insisted on a “strict no photo and no video policy” inside of the venue, several videos – including that of Drake and Offset’s emotive speeches – later appeared on social media.

“[Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever,” Offset was heard saying during his emotional speech which was met with cheers from the crowd.

“Lord, give us some strength. Just give us some strength… I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it. I don’t get you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father,” he added as he held back tears.

Drake also spoke of one of his favourite memories of the rapper in his eulogy, recalling how he would take off his glasses to reveal his squinting eyes that simultaneously also looked “wide open”.

Among the other celebrity attendees reported to have attended the service included Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams – who were rumoured to perform at the event – as well as Offset’s wife, rapper Cardi B, and fellow Migos rapper Quavo.

Rapper Meek Mill took to Twitter to apologise for missing the service while offering his condolences to Takeoff’s family.

“Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules for sure my boy! and I apologize for missing your funeral, ima forever rep y’all boys!”

GTA Players held a funeral for Takeoff on GTA V 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/W2kzT1xCTR — RapTV (@Rap) November 8, 2022

Earlier this week, GTA 5 players also paid tribute to Takeoff by holding an in-game “funeral” for the ‘Bad and Boujee’ star, which involved players wearing all-white suits to attend an initial church service, before changing into all-black for a “house party” afterwards.

“Tonight we laid Takeoff to rest,” read a dispatch offered to GTA 5 players. “Follow the street law. No crashing. Step out with your best car.”

As part of the family hip-hop trio Migos, which also featured their uncle, Quavo, and first cousin once removed, Offset, Takeoff nabbed several top-ten hits on the Billboard 100 chart and had previously been nominated for two Grammy awards.

The rapper’s shock death was announced on November 1, with his label Quality Control writing in a statement, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

