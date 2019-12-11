It looks like seminal new wave act Talking Heads have migrated to Instagram.

As Live Music Blog reports, an Instagram account @talkingheadsofficial has appeared in the ether. There is no official verification that the account is genuinely tethered to Talking Heads, but the first followers of the account are guitarist Jerry Harrison and two members of his team.

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves (we’re absolutely getting ahead of ourselves) but next year will mark 40 years of the band’s landmark album Remain In Light. After the recent Rage Against The Machine and My Chemical Romance reunions, I’m living life with my glass half full.

Harrison has already cooked up plans to celebrate the anniversary of the record. He will be joining forces with Adrian Belew — who played guitar on the record — to perform at Floyd Fest event in Patrick Country, VA in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

“In case you haven’t heard, the seminal record Remain in Light turns 40 next year,” Belew shared on Facebook. “I will be recreating my role from the record and its world tour in festivals throughout the year with the great funk band Turkuaz and fellow Talking Head Jerry Harrison.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve toured,” Harrison echoed. “Once I started producing Turkuaz, I started to think, ‘I’d love to play Talking Heads’ songs again.’ And Turkuaz is one of few artists that really understand this music. Once Adrian signed on, it was clear we could recreate the excitement and joy that was achieved in Talking Heads’ iconic 1980 Rome concert.”

Frontman David Byrne is currently pedal to the medal on his solo body of work, American Utopia, which has found a home at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre through February 16, 2020.

In related news, last month, Byrne appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his American Utopia troupe. The appearance saw Byrne and co. perform a joyous rendition of 1985 Talking Head’s Little Creatures cut ‘Road To Nowhere.’