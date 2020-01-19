Get your wallets ready folks, this April, legendary psych-rock phenomenon Tame Impala will embark on their biggest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Starting in Auckland on Thursday 16 April, the incredible all-ages show heads to Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Saturday 18 April, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Monday 20 April, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 23 April, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre Arena on Saturday 25 April; before heading to Perth for a huge hometown show at RAC Arena on Tuesday 28 April.

Joining Tame Impala on all dates are Texan genre-defiers, Khruangbin. In Australia last year playing their debut sell-out headline tour, the sunny instrumental three-piece will warm crowds with their mind-expanding live show.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have established themselves as one of Australia’s most astounding live acts. A meditative, light-infused party of psychedelic euphoria, their live experience is world-renowned – last year impressing at prestigious headlining slots such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

On top of this, in response to the bushfires currently ravaging Australia, Kevin Parker has also announced that a donation from Tame Impala’s 2020 tour will be made to bushfire relief efforts, saying:

I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce. In the past few weeks, I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $AUD300,000 to bushfire relief charities.

Check out ‘It Might Be Time’ by Tame Impala below:

Tame Impala 2020 Tour Dates

With Special Guests Khruangbin

AUCKLAND, NZ

Thursday 16 April

Spark Arena (All Ages)

BRISBANE, QLD

Saturday 18 April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre (All Ages)

SYDNEY, NSW

Monday 20 April

Qudos Bank Arena (All Ages)

MELBOURNE, VIC

Thursday 23 April

Rod Laver Arena (All Ages)

ADELAIDE, SA

Saturday 25 April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena (All Ages)

PERTH, WA

Tuesday 28 April

RAC Arena (All Ages)

