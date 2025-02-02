It’s a perfect start to the week for Kevin Parker, whose psychedelic-pop project Tame Impala nabs a coveted Grammy Award.

Announced early Monday morning, Tame Impala wins for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “Neverender,” a collaboration with Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay, the French electronic music duo better known as Justice.

That’s the fifth career Grammy nomination for Parker’s Tame Impala, and first ever win.

With a Grammy, Tame Impala now has the “full set”. The group has collected ARIA Awards, APRA Awards, a Brit Award, and now a prize from the US recording industry’s night of nights.

Parker keeps the tradition going for Australia winners at the Grammys, a list that has included Kylie Minogue, Tommy Emmanuel and RÜFÜS DU SOL in recent years.

“Neverender” is the opening track on Justice’s fourth studio album from 2024, Hyperdrama, which topped the US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, and nudged the ARIA (at No. 52) and Billboard 200 (No. 96) charts.

Tame Impala’s last full album release, The Slow Rush, arrived in February 2020 — just as the health crisis was unfolding. Though a full-scale tour in support wasn’t possible, the album was a hit. The Slow Rush went to No. 1 in Australia, and earned career peaked positions in the UK (No. 3) and US (No. 3). A flood of awards and nominations came. Parker has recently teased new projects by posting images of vintage, reel-to-reel recording devices to his social accounts.

A wealth of homegrown songwriters and composers from these parts cracked the shortlist for the 67th Grammys, including Troye Sivan and Nick Cave, both of whom failed to win in their categories.

All told, The Recording Academy will present 94 categories during the ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, presented on Sunday, February 2nd, local time.

Read the full list of 2025 Grammy winner and nominations at Rolling Stone AU/NZ.