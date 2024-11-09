Troye Sivan just levelled up in a huge way, snagging his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording with the ultra-catchy “Got Me Started.”

It’s a big moment for the Perth-born pop star, who’s come a long way since his YouTube cover days. The Grammy nod follows the release of Something to Give Each Other, Sivan’s 2023 album, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and marked his first-ever #1 album in Australia.

For fans eager to see him live this month, Sivan’s Australian tour kicks off on November 19th at Adelaide’s The Drive and will hit other legendary spots like Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. Prior to his tour, he will make an appearance at both Spilt Milk House Party events in Perth.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has also earned another Grammy nod, this time for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “Neverender,” a collaboration with French duo Justice. It’s yet another evolution for Tame Impala, whose 2020 album The Slow Rush reached #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and won five ARIA Awards.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds continue their streak of Grammy recognition with a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for Wild God. Cave’s music has always delved deep into the human psyche, and Wild God is no exception, full of haunting lyrics and powerful soundscapes.

It’s not their first Grammy nomination. In 2021, Nick Cave’s album Carnage (recorded with Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis) was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Recording Package. Cave brought soul-stirring energy to stages across Australia in early 2024 with a solo tour, where he was joined by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass.

Kylie Minogue may not have a Grammy nomination this year, but her presence was unmistakable as she helped announce the nominees.

Having won a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording at last year’s Grammys with “Padam Padam,” Minogue remains one of Australia’s most beloved exports, with her album Tension II hitting #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in October, marking her ninth #1 album in Australia.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled for February 2nd, 2025 at the Los Angeles Arena, where you can catch Australian talents alongside global heavyweights like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.