How long’s it been since you’ve been to a music festival? A real, authentic live music experience? It’s been a while, eh? Well, coming up fast is Tamworth Country Music Festival.

It’s something that music lovers across the country have been lusting for for a long time, and after the past 18-months, it’s a hard idea to fathom. But your next real deal music festival experience is just around the corner with the first line up of artists being locked in for the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Known more as an experience, than just a festival, this event is one for music lovers of all genres. And the best part is, we can experience right in our very own backyard. Offering a little bit of Nashville in New South Wales, this 10-day event will see hundreds of artists performing across several venues, bringing tens of thousands of visitors to Tamworth.

A cornerstone summer celebration and must-experience event for all music tastes, Tamworth Country Music Festival is the largest music festival in Australia, the largest country music festival in the southern hemisphere, and among the top 10 festivals in the world.

Check out Tamworth Country Music Festival:

View this post on Instagram

Dubbed as ‘Australia’s country music capital’, this festival truly envelopes Tamworth in its authentic country roots, offering an eclectic mix of talents and experiences. In 2022, the Tamworth Country Music Festival will celebrate a remarkable 50 years. Launching the careers of some of Australia’s biggest country music stars like, Keith Urban, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole, and Lee Kernaghan, next year’s festival will celebrate the past, present, and future of the industry.

The 50th anniversary will offer a mix of traditional, Americana, blues, roots, alt-country, bluegrass, and honky-tonk, with artists like ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Kasey Chambers, country music luminary Troy Cassar-Daley, esteemed songwriter Graeme Connors, the blossoming duo of Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham (The Waifs), and admired performer Fanny Lumsden. Additionally, multi-award-winning artists Adam Brand and Travis Collins will also headline a string of free concerts in Toyota Park, the biggest venue in the city.

In a nod to five decades of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, the 50th anniversary will be celebrated in spectacular style with a concert featuring an all-star line-up held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

Check out Tamworth Country Music Festival performer Travis Collins:

The 50th Anniversary Concert will be a musical journey documenting the past half-century of country music in Australia and includes some of the country’s most revered artists like John Williamson, Graeme Connors, Sara Storer, Adam Harvey, Felicity Urquhart, James Blundell, and Gina Jeffreys, as well as Australian country music fan favourites, Travis Collins, Fanny Lumsden, Shane Nicholson, and Amber Lawrence.

The event will showcase the festivals evolution from its modest beginnings in 1973 into its evolution as biggest Festival in Australia today with rare video footage of the pioneers of Australian country music and respected performers Chad Morgan, The Bushwackers, Anne Kirkpatrick, David Kirkpatrick, O’Shea, Allan Caswell, Josh Cunningham, Dianne Lindsay, Peter Simpson, Jeff Brown, and Reg Poole.

But there is so much more to this festival than just country music. Tamworth’s main thoroughfare, Peel Street, is turned over to pedestrians to enjoy street art, street performers and market stalls. Hundreds of buskers, of varying ages, styles and genres battle it out in the busking comp, their patch of pavement a hopeful stepping stone to long lasting careers in the industry.

Check out Aussie favourite Kasey Chambers with ‘Not Pretty Enough’:

There are plenty of opportunities to be up close and personal with performers in a dynamic Fanzone precinct and at night the festival comes alive with artists performing in multiple venues across the city. Making it an unforgettable live music experience. Then there’s a dedicated food zone allowing festival goers to sample all kinds of cuisines and there is a country show inspired family zone, with carnival rides, show bags and games.

The festival also hosts country music’s night of nights, the Golden Guitar Awards when the stars strut the red carpet and appear on stage as presenters, performers, or join the ranks of more than 400 Golden Guitar winners. The Golden Guitar Awards is the nation’s longest running music awards event and the pinnacle event of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Ready to get back to the live music that we’ve been craving for so long? Tamworth Country Music Festival tickets are available now through their website.

Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022

4 Highwaymen

Adam Brand

Adam Eckersley & Brook McClymont

Adam Eckersley Band

Adam Harvey

Allan Caswell

Amber Lawrence

Anne Kirkpatrick

Ashleigh Dallas

Buddy Goode

Carter & Carter

Casey Barnes

Catherine Britt

Chad Morgan

Chris Callaghan

Christie Lamb

Darlinghurst

Darren Coggan

David Kirkpatrick

Dianne Lindsay

Fanny Lumsden

Felicity Urquhart

Gina Jeffreys

Graeme Connors

Hayley Jensen

Hillbilly Goats

James Blundell

Jayne Denham

Jeff Brown

John Williamson

Kasey Chambers

Kirsty Lee Akers

Lyn Bowtell

Melinda Schneider

Melissa Bajric

Melody Moko

O’Shea

Pete Denahy

Peter Simpson

Reg Poole

Sara Storer

Shane Nicholson

The Buckleys

The Bushwackers

The Pigs

The Viper Creek Band

The Wolfe Brothers

Travis Collins

Troy Cassar-Daley

Friday, January 14th, 2022 – Sunday, January 23rd, 2022

Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre, Tamworth, NSW

Tickets: Tamworth Country Music Festival