Tash Sultana has announced a run of Australian headline shows, hitting Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this October.

The tour follows a 14-date US run and upcoming shows in Latin America, with Aussie fans set to hear tracks from the new Return to the Roots EP alongside fan favourites.

Joining the lineup is Perth alt-rockers South Summit and Sydney’s soulful up-and-comer Ben Swissa.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 8th at 11am (local time). Pre-sale options are available via livenation.com.au or tashsultana.com.

The Return to the Roots EP was released earlier this year and received a 3.5 star review by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, noting:

“After a dalliance with pop on 2023’s Sugar EP, the guitar hero swings the axe into roots, reggae, folk, and dub territory.

“The star of the record is Sultana’s vocals and lyrics. “Hold On”, with its piano refrain, low-key beats, and hypnotic production, is an anthem to their wife who was diagnosed with cancer, and who suffered a botched surgery. “I’m no angel. I guess I have things to say,” Sultana sings on “Kiss the Sky”. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

In our recent interview, Sultana said:

“This is the best record yet. Not because it’s perfect, but because it’s real. No overthinking. No chasing. Just music, in its purest form.”

They added, “I just wanted it to sound live. Dynamic, real… not hiding behind studio production tricks.”

Sultana is also confirmed to appear as a speaker at BIGSOUND 2025.

Tash Sultana Australia Shows

Presented by Live Nation, Lonely Lands Agency, and Lemon Tree Music

Artist pre-sale tickets on sale Wednesday, August 6th at 10am (local time)

My Live Nation pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday, August 7th at 10am (local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, August 8th at 11am (local time)

Wednesday, October 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 3rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 4th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC